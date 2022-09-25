Sept. 26, 1922: It has been 67 days since the wanton killing in the state prison. When will Governor Mechem act?
Sept. 26, 1947: State police are looking for George Ferguson, 37, of Vallecitos, Rio Arriba county, believed to have eloped with a 14-year-old girl, Capt. A.B. Martinez said today.
Martinez said they had tried to get a marriage license here, but because of the girl’s age, the county clerk had refused to issue it.
Sept. 26, 1972: ESPANOLA — Mayor Richard Lucero has suspended all city council meetings until difficulties which resulted in an extremely heated struggle at last night’s session have been ironed out.
The uproar at last night’s meeting, included discussions of the city’s financial condition, the mayor’s plans to reorganize city government, and the civilian investigative report erupted in full scale before a large group of visitors.
Sept. 26, 1997: Fear not, Frito pie lovers: The Five & Dime General Store is on the way to the Plaza and owners will keep both the original pie and the woman who first brought the treat to Santa Fe.
Santa Fe attorney Earl Potter, his wife, Deborah, and a small group of investors Thursday announced a plan to create the locally owned Five & Dime in part of the space occupied by Woolworth’s.