From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 26, 1922: It has been 67 days since the wanton killing in the state prison. When will Governor Mechem act?

Sept. 26, 1947: State police are looking for George Ferguson, 37, of Vallecitos, Rio Arriba county, believed to have eloped with a 14-year-old girl, Capt. A.B. Martinez said today.

