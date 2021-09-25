From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 26, 1921: State School Superintendent Conway today stated he had not prevented any voter who had the right to vote from casting his ballot at Agua Fria on election day, but on the contrary had assisted unregistered voters whom he knew to be democrats prepare affidavits showing they were residents of the precinct.
Sept. 26, 1946: Traffic lights for Santa Fe, after nearly 3½ centuries?
The city council last night named a first-team lineup to ponder the necessity of such an innovation. The decision will be primarily up to the police and the street committees, together with Police Chief Manuel (Chick) Montoya, after a consultation with the planning commission. The final action will be up the council, when they report.
Sept. 26, 1971: A Santa Clara Indian, who has presented a piece of his sculpture to President Nixon, became more serious about his work after he was blinded in Vietnam, his sister recalled Saturday.
“He was forced into channeling himself” into sculpture, Mrs. Rina Swentzell of Santa Fe, said of her brother, Michael Naranjo.
In Washington Friday, Naranjo, 27, gave the President a 35-pound bronze sculpture called “The Dance of the Eagle.”
Sept. 26, 1996: For the second time in six months, Santa Fe city government is on the verge of a meltdown.
Just five months after David Coss was named as city manager, a majority of city councilors is ready to fire him. They stopped short of taking a vote on the matter Wednesday night only when Coss insisted on his right to a public hearing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.