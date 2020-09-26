From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 26, 1920: Albuquerque, N.M., Sept. 25 — The revolt of republicans in Bernalillo county against the present domination in county and state took definite form today when sixteen members of the county central committee presented their resignations in the following language:
“Chairman Republican Central Committee, Bernalillo county, N.M.
“Dear Sir — In view of the disgraceful and unrepublican action of the bosses in the republican state convention that placed on the ticket for governor a man other than O.A. Larrazolo who was not only the real choice of the majority of the delegates there present but of the rank and file of the republican party of New Mexico … we hereby tender our resignation as members of the central committee of this county to take effect immediately.”
Sept. 26, 1945: The State Corporation Commission said today that the entire application of Fidel Ansera of San Felipe for extension of his present passenger transportation service had been denied.
Sept. 26, 1990: Athlete-governor Gary Johnson didn’t mind the needling he got on his cross-state bicycle trip against trash.
When he hurt his leg on the first day of his 500-mile “Trek for Trash” from Farmington to Roswell, it just so happened that a companion biker was Karen Factor of Santa Fe, a licensed massage therapist and doctor of oriental medicine.
