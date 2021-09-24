From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 25, 1946: Discussion of the city planning commission’s objectives with relation to the school system occupied the first hour of a special meeting of the school board last night at Leah Harvey Junior High school library.
The meeting was called so that R.A. McEwen, representative of Harland Bartholomew & Associates, city planners, Dan Kelly, member of the city planning commission and J.V. Lanigan, Chamber of Commerce secretary, could present to the board a report on how the school problem should be approached in the face of an increase in the city’s population and in the number of children of school age.
Sept. 25, 1996: Santa Fe’s legislative delegation complained Tuesday that Gov. Gary Johnson’s plan to reorganize the state prison system — in part by shutting down most of the Penitentiary of New Mexico — would cost the Santa Fe area too many jobs. “It seems like the Johnson administration is trying to erode the economy of Santa Fe,” said Rep. Ben Lujan, D-Nambé.
