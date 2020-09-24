From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 25, 1920: An Independent Newspaper that Tells all the Truth About Politics — You need the New Mexican in this Campaign.
Sept. 25, 1945: Nathan B. Stern has been granted a divorce on the grounds of incompatibility from Ruth Stern.
Sept. 25, 1970: The Santa Fe Planning Commission gave “conditional approval Thursday night to plans to construct a senior citizens’ public housing project below Alta Vista between Galisteo and Luisa.
Sept. 25, 1995: Chalk it up to administrative skill, personal magnetism, a powerful sibling or good and timely advice — but City Manager Ike Pino may be on his way to laying a major municipal crisis to rest.
