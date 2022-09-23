Sept. 24, 1947: Rep. Georgia Lusk, New Mexico, will discuss the campaign for compensation of prisoners of the Japanese at a dinner meeting of the statewide Bataan Veterans organization at the Alvarado, Albuquerque, Friday at 7, Manuel Armijo, head of the Santa Fe group, said today.
Not only are Bataan veterans from this city and surrounding communities invited, Armijo emphasized, but next of kin of those who died in Jap camps are also urged to attend.
Sept. 24, 1972: After almost eight months of trying, the Tesuque community finally has won a battle against the Santa Fe School Board. No one seems to know, however, what the victory will bring.
Immediately after District Court Judge Edwin Felter ruled on Friday that the board’s action last February to close the Tesuque Elementary School was void, happy parents began talking of holding classes tomorrow in the old school building. But by yesterday the realization had sunk in that the school would not be opening Monday morning.
Sept. 24, 1997: After a bitter three-year legal battle that pitted rural loggers against Santa Fe environmentalists, it appears almost certain that logging will finally take place in the controversial La Manga timber sale north of Ojo Caliente.
A San Francisco appeals court on Tuesday rebuffed a bid by Forest Guardians, a Santa Fe group, to block the commencement of cutting in the rugged area, located in a remote corner of the Tusas Mountains about two hours driving time from Santa Fe.