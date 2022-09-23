From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 24, 1947: Rep. Georgia Lusk, New Mexico, will discuss the campaign for compensation of prisoners of the Japanese at a dinner meeting of the statewide Bataan Veterans organization at the Alvarado, Albuquerque, Friday at 7, Manuel Armijo, head of the Santa Fe group, said today.

Not only are Bataan veterans from this city and surrounding communities invited, Armijo emphasized, but next of kin of those who died in Jap camps are also urged to attend.

