From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 24, 1921: Go up to the Elks’ Lodge tomorrow and help dedicate a big new community asset.
Sept. 24, 1946: Neither the state highway department nor the U.S. public roads administration will approve a farther-west line for the proposed westside highway, Mayor Manuel Lujan said today in a letter to Frank Rivera. However, he added, State Highway Engineer Fred G. Healy is working on possible changes in plans which will give the city a through highway with the least possible damage to property owners.
Sept. 24, 1971: Santa Fe, as well as other communities in New Mexico and other Western cities, has given considerable attention to the problem of recycling water — or at least speeding up the natural recycling process.
The prospects are not so bright in the area of solid waste disposal.
Sept. 24, 1996: A suspect in the arson fire that destroyed his estranged wife’s home south of Santa Fe has been picked up by police in Colorado after he left a note saying he believes his wife is possessed by Satan.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.