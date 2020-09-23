From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 24, 1920: Join the Santa Fe Cavalry Troop. The Capital City Should Have the Best Rough Riders in the State.
Sept. 24, 1945: An intensive drive for civilian employees to carry on necessary work at Bruns General Hospital, Santa Fe, was launched today by hospital officials.
Sept. 24, 1970: Plumbing facilities in the Lamy Building, a state office building off E. DeVargas Street, apparently are not working.
Employes in the building were forced to use facilities in the Lew Wallace Building across the street from the Lamy Building.
Sept. 24, 1995: GRANTS — Nearly three years and three courtrooms trials alter, Gordon House still cries when he talks about the three little girls and their mother who all died in that Christmas Even accident.
“Their spirits are alive,” he said, speaking softly and slowly about Melanie Cravens and her daughters, killed when House’s truck smashed lead-on into their car west of Albuquerque.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.