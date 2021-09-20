From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 23, 1921: Anyhow, now all us Republicans and Democrats can get together now on the World's Series.
Sept. 23, 1946: As one of several special observances in connection with issue of the Kearny centennial stamp, the Chamber of Commerce plans to place on sale a special cachet imprint for the Oct. 16 first-day event, it was announced today by J.V. Lanigan, secretary-manager.
Sept. 23, 1971: Public Service Company of New Mexico officials today said that the Public Service Commission's findings of fact and order confirm the company's previously announced schedules for water system expansion and improvement.
But Wayne Badsgard, company official, admitted the company would be hard pressed to meet the commission's June 1, 1974 deadline.
Sept. 23, 1996: WASHINGTON — Bill Richardson is on the telephone saying no to the White House, turning down a request to head a Congressional team to monitor the elections in Bosnia. He has a personal commitment — a wedding in the family — he explains, and he has to go, no matter what, even if the president of the United States himself calls.
