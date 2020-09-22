From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 23, 1920: The New Mexican Prints ALL the Political News — And It’s the Only New Mexico Paper That Does.
Sept. 23, 1970: WASHINGTON — With no dissenting votes, the Senate has passed restrictive air pollution control legislation that could mean radical change or death for the internal combustion engine.
The bill, which could have a profound eventual impact on the American economy and life style now faces a severe challenge from a House-Senate conference called to forge one new law from two sharply differing bills.
… Sen. Clinton P. Anderson and Sen. Joseph M. Montoya, both N.M. Democrats, voted in favor of the air pollution control bill.
Sept. 23, 1995: SANTA CRUZ: The village of Santa Cruz began celebrating its 300th birthday at dusk Friday with a Mass at the historic La Iglesia de Santa Cruze de la Cañada.
