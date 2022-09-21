From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 22, 1922: The inauguration of a definite movement for the restoration of Fort Marcy, Santa Fe’s historic Acropolis, and to utilize this commanding and beautiful site for commemorative purposes and a “historic center” is gratifying, another demonstration that Santa Fe is daily expanding her horizon, awakening to a bigger conception of her possibilities. The Chamber of Commerce is to be congratulated on its step toward taking advantage of the wonderful opportunity afforded by Fort Marcy, and by the public spirit of Governor and Mrs. L. Bradford Prince who have made the property available.

Sept. 22, 1947: While Camino del Monte Sol residents seethed, there were several developments over the weekend in the mystery of who put the large “M” in whitewashed rocks on the top of Sunmount hill.

