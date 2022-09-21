Sept. 22, 1922: The inauguration of a definite movement for the restoration of Fort Marcy, Santa Fe’s historic Acropolis, and to utilize this commanding and beautiful site for commemorative purposes and a “historic center” is gratifying, another demonstration that Santa Fe is daily expanding her horizon, awakening to a bigger conception of her possibilities. The Chamber of Commerce is to be congratulated on its step toward taking advantage of the wonderful opportunity afforded by Fort Marcy, and by the public spirit of Governor and Mrs. L. Bradford Prince who have made the property available.
Sept. 22, 1947: While Camino del Monte Sol residents seethed, there were several developments over the weekend in the mystery of who put the large “M” in whitewashed rocks on the top of Sunmount hill.
Sept. 22, 1972: Viva this week tells the story of chile, a spicy New Mexico institution. Johnnie Martinez in words and pictures gives a rundown of the vitamin-rich little plant, including information on how the varieties have been improved.
Sept. 22, 1997: Until earlier this year, the state license plate manufacturing plant at the Penitentiary of New Mexico was being used to make unauthorized vanity tags with phrases like “My Toy” or “Cowboys” for Corrections Department employees.
The practice was stopped several months ago. But State Corrections Secretary Rob Perry said he now intends to ask investigators at the Department of Public Safety to look into unauthorized manufacture of vanity license plates at the prison plant, which uses inmate labor.