From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 22, 1921: Capt. A.C.E. Von Nyvenhelm, superintendent of the national cemetery, has been advised that the body of Joe R. Naranjo, killed in action in the Argonne, France, during the world war, has arrived in Hoboken and will be shipped here for interment. Mr. Naranjo was the son of Manuel Naranjo of Pena Blanca and was a private in company B, 127th infrantry. Funeral services will be conducted by the local post of the American Legion, the date to be announced later.
Sept. 22, 1971: Facing a battery of newsmen and defending his public performance, Santa Fe District Court Judge James Scarborough revealed Tuesday he will submit a $527.23 voucher for his abbreviated, “fringe benefit” trip to Cuernavaca, Mexico. If it is approved he will consider the controversy — he claims the press started — resolved and will retire.
Sept. 22, 1996: When outgoing Los Alamos National Laboratory Director Sig Hecker announced a year ago that the lab was eliminating more than 1,000 jobs, he said another round of layoffs could take place in 1996, terminating as many as 500 more workers.
... Then they backed off from that, making it clear that a second round of layoffs would not happen at all in 1996, but still could happen in 1997.
Finally, last week, Hecker said there will be no layoffs in 1997.
