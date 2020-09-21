From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 22, 1920: The board of directors of the Santa Fe Builders’ corporation, in charge of building the new hotel, late yesterday afternoon awarded the contract for the building to Charles O. Teats, Rocky Ford, Colo., and a representative of the successful contractor announced that actual construction would be started in a week’s time.
Sept. 22, 1945: Boys who broke windows in the rear of the Scottish Rite Cathedral, filched a purse, containing among other items, 650 red points credited to the Eastern Star Lodge, city police reported today.
Sept. 22, 1970: Gov. David F. Cargo announced today that film producer Hal Wallis has decided to return to New Mexico to produce a second major motion picture for Universal Studios directly following completion of “Red Sky at Morning,” currently on location here.
Sept. 22, 1995: The city of Santa Fe, through The Trust for Public Land, has reached an agreement to buy the downtown rail-yard property and another parcel from Catellus Development Corp. for $21 million.
