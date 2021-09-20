From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 21, 1921: Unofficial returns indicated H.O. Bursum's election as U.S. Senator by from 3,000 to 4,000, but Arthur Seligman, Democratic state chairman, late this afternoon refused to concede R.H. Hanna, the Democratic candidate, defeated. He said the Republican claims were mostly based on estimates.
Sept. 21, 1946: Clutched around their collective backs again like the Old Man of the Sea, the city council meeting with State Engineer Fred Healy last night struggled with the controversial westside highway proposal.
Healy reported that the number of houses that would be affected by the alternative route tentatively approved by the council had been reduced, with minor changes in direction, from 132 to 94.
Sept. 21, 1971: Planned improvements and expansion of Santa Fe's water system steadily are progressing, according to Wayne Badsgard, Public Service Company of New Mexico official.
Sept. 21, 1996: New Mexico Medicaid recipients may have to dip into their own pockets for some of their health care expenses under the Johnson administration's plan for an HMO-style "managed care" system, according to Human Services Secretary Duke Rodriguez.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.