From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 21, 1920: Mechem Says “Friends” Asked Him to Run for Governor. The Names of the Friends, Please.
Sept. 21, 1945: As the annual War Fund drive approaches, the Santa Fe County War Publicity Committee is without advertising funds.
Sept. 21, 1970: New Mexico’s eighth confirmed case of bubonic plague was reported today by the State Health and Social Services (HSS) Department.
Sept. 21, 1995: Mayor Debbie Jaramillo has scheduled a rare press conference for this morning and although she declined to say in advance what’s up, it looks like she’s ready to announce that the city has worked out a deal to buy the rail-yard property from the Catellus Development Corp.
