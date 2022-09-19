Sept. 20, 1922: The zero hour for the Republican campaign was announced today by Hugh B. Woodward, state chairman.
Stephen B. Davis, Jr., candidate for United States senator and Charles L. Hill, candidate for governor, will go over the top Friday night at Alcalde with a barrage of oratory; penetrate to the northern part of Rio Arriba county and then jump to Mora County. From there they probably will go down the east side and enter the Democratic section of the state.
Sept. 20, 1947: St. Michael’s Horsemen make their 1947 debut tomorrow night at Magers field at 8 when they play hosts to the Holy Trinity eleven from Trinidad, Col. Coach Sal Perez’ squad has been going through a series of tough workouts for the past few weeks, and the St. Mike’s mentor sees promise that the Horsemen will develop into another battling team this year.
Sept. 20, 1972: More than 180 families in the Airport Road and Tano Road areas were without electrical services for several hours after lightning struck power equipment during a thunderstorm over Santa Fe last night.
Sept. 20, 1997: The Environmental Protection Agency is leaning toward approving the opening of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant next year when it releases a preliminary decision on the matter later this fall, sources said Friday.
Speaking on the condition that they not be identified, sources familiar with the WIPP project said they expect the EPA will determine that the Department of Energy has met the EPA’s basic disposal standard: that the waste remain isolated from the environment for 10,000 years.