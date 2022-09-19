From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 20, 1922: The zero hour for the Republican campaign was announced today by Hugh B. Woodward, state chairman.

Stephen B. Davis, Jr., candidate for United States senator and Charles L. Hill, candidate for governor, will go over the top Friday night at Alcalde with a barrage of oratory; penetrate to the northern part of Rio Arriba county and then jump to Mora County. From there they probably will go down the east side and enter the Democratic section of the state.

