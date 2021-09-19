From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 20, 1921: Democratic State Chairman Predicts Election of Richard H. Hanna
Sept. 20, 1946: Joe Quintana, pleading guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor, was fined $200 and sentenced to 30 days in jail by District Judge Harry L. Bigbee.
Sept. 20, 1971: About eight or nine years ago there was a heavy snow on Fiesta Monday in Santa Fe. I told some people about this but they didn’t believe me. Am I right? J.R.B. Santa Fe
You’re right. Actually it started snowing Fiesta Sunday and carried through Monday in 1961, according to Edward “Gonzo” Gonzales, Fiesta Council president.
Sept. 20, 1996: ALBUQUERQUE — Former Archbishop Robert Sanchez failed the Roman Catholic community in some ways, but the church can now guarantee “absolutely” that no pedophile priests are serving in New Mexico’s parishes, Archbishop Michael Sheehan told reporters Thursday at a news conference.
“We’ve looked at every single person and I think that our priests, our deacons and others involved in ministry are free of any involvement in these accusations,” Sheehan said a day after the court-ordered public release of a deposition Sanchez gave in 1994 in connection with lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by priests.
