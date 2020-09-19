From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 20, 1920: A slight falling in typhoid fever is shown by the state health department’s summary for the week ended last night. Twelve cases were reported, two less than the number reported for the week before. The reports came from eight counties and the week before there were ten counties in the typhoid column.
Santa Fe county showed a proportionately greater decrease than the state at large. Only one case appeared in the county last week.
Sept. 20, 1945: District Attorney David Carmody said today that a charge of voluntary manslaughter had been filed against Otman Chatman, Farmington police officer, in connection with the death last Friday of Deshna Claw Cheschilligie, prominent Navajo.
Sept. 20, 1970: Joe Montoya, Bruce King and Manuel Lujan Jr. ran far ahead of their general election opponents in an Inside the Capital poll at Santa Fe.
Sept. 20, 1945: Gov. Gary Johnson’s planned crackdown on uninsured drivers won’t work and the governor should focus instead on bringing down the high cost of insurance, state Corporation Commissioner Gloria Tristani said Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.