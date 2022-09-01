Sept. 2, 1922: There will be no New Mexican Monday, Labor Day.
Sept. 2, 1947: Some of the dances given at the Fiesta coronation ceremony Friday night have drawn disapproval from Fr. Cletus Kistner, OFM, rector of the St. Francis cathedral. "Many of our Santa Fe people were understandably outraged by some of the dances perpetrated in the Friday evening program in front of the cathedral," Father Cletus said today. "Church authorities granted permission to use the cathedral site with the understanding that the entertainment conform to the dignity of the place. Ironically enough, the most offending number was not on the official program, and ranking members of the Fiesta council expressed surprise and regret at the unwarranted and totally inappropriate exhibition.
"Such methods can only be interpreted as a subtle attempt to cast discredit on the church's part in Fiesta activities — an attempt that is becoming more and more apparent. Santa Fe's Fiesta started as a religious observance. If it is to continue, it must retain primarily its religious motif."
Sept. 2, 1997: A world away, the Duke of Bedford learned of his cousin Princess Diana's death via television. He and the Duchess had dined out Saturday night, returning to their Tesuque home shortly after midnight.
"I turned on the television and learned it then," he said. "I couldn't believe it was true."