From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 2, 1921: Possibility of his calling a special session of the legislature to put into full effect the proposed constitutional amendments that require legislative action was declared remote by governor Mechem today.
The governor, however, added the phrase, “at present any rate.”
Sept. 2, 1971: The state Environmental Improvement Agency today continues to fight for the toughest air quality controls in the nation as utility company lawyers attempted to halt proposals that would nullify the spending of $24 million for emission filtering devices.
At Wednesday’s opening hearing before four members of the Environmental Improvement Agency Board at the PERA building, EIA official Robert A Harley, told the board the state’s air quality standards are geared to protect the clean environment already existing in the state, not simply follow federal guidelines designed to keep eastern pollution from getting worse.
Sept. 2, 1996: Capital High Student Ginger McGuire gives it a thumbs down, while Santa Fe Community College student Jeremy Chavez turns his thumb up — on the Santa Fe area’s job market, that is.
McGuire, who buses tables part time at Garduño’s restaurant, wants to be a journalist when she finishes college, and she’s not confident she’ll be able to find a job in her hometown. On top of that, she doesn’t think Santa Fe has much to offer young people.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.