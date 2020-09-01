From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 2, 1920: Governor Larrazolo, the northern part of the state already arrayed practically solidly behind him, is making appreciable gains in his invasion of the southern counties, his supporters declared today. The southern part of the state, as expected, has showed the stiffest opposition to the governor; but he has made telling inroads where the anti-Larrazolo leaders boldly asserted he couldn’t get a delegate.
Sept. 2, 1970: SANTA FE — Heavy rains this summer helped boost the mosquito population and contributed to an increase of encephalitis virus in New Mexico, state health officials report.
No human cases have been detected.
Sept. 2, 1995: A state District Court judge in Las Vegas, N.M., on Friday upheld a state law that gives larger water rights owners more control over the associations that maintain acequias.
The ruling against the one-person, one-vote custom followed in many acequia association elections left some attorneys, legislators and ditch users concerned about the fate of small landowners and acequia users.
Judge Jay Harris’ decision came in a case involving the El Rito de la Lama Acequia Association in northern Taos County.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.