Sept. 19, 1922: There is mourning among the artists and innumerable other friends here over the news from Taos of the death there Tuesday rather suddenly of Burt Harwood, the painter, a leader in the Taos Society of Artists and whose work has commanded attention throughout the country. He is survived by Mrs. Harwood. There were no children.
Sept. 19, 1947: K.D. Flock, superintendent of the Santa Fe national forest, announced today work has begun to construct a new road from road's end above Big Tesuque down into the Aspen basin area.
Sept. 19, 1972: The long-awaited trial on the closing of the Tesuque elementary school plodded through its first day yesterday, with little courtroom tension and a great deal of undramatic and often repetitive testimony.
The key witness heard from during yesterday's proceedings was Dr. Joseph Hernandez, the long Santa Fe School Board member who has favored keeping the first-through-sixth-grade school in Tesuque.
Hernandez testified that he doubted the legality of the Feb. 17 board meeting at which the decision was made not to reopen the school this fall.
Sept. 19, 1997: Gov. Gary Johnson, who lost another major case before the New Mexico Supreme Court last week, has spent more than $300,000 in taxpayer money on fees for private attorneys since taking office at the beginning of 1995.
And Johnson’s grand total in legal fees — $317,813 — does not yet include any billing for work by the law firm that represented Johnson in the court fight over welfare reform that the Supreme Court decided last week.
Fees for the welfare case could add as much as $100,000 to Johnson’s total.