From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 19, 1922: There is mourning among the artists and innumerable other friends here over the news from Taos of the death there Tuesday rather suddenly of Burt Harwood, the painter, a leader in the Taos Society of Artists and whose work has commanded attention throughout the country. He is survived by Mrs. Harwood. There were no children.

Sept. 19, 1947: K.D. Flock, superintendent of the Santa Fe national forest, announced today work has begun to construct a new road from road's end above Big Tesuque down into the Aspen basin area.

