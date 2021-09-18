From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 19, 1921: Get out tomorrow and vote for honesty and decency in politics — and against Bursum!
Sept. 19, 1946: Mrs. Felipe Gonzales and daughter, Mrs. Mary Majo of Salt Lake City, are visiting Mrs. Gonzales’ son and family, Mr. and Mrs. Don Gonzales, 243 Rosario boulevard.
Sept. 19, 1971: Dist. Court Judge James Scarborough cut short his Spanish language studies in Mexico and returned to Santa Fe to disclose late Saturday his decision to retire, probably in December.
But he said, “I will not resign under threat from any source whatsoever.”
In a statement to The Associated Press the Division II judge for the district comprising Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties said he decided to retire because his nearly 17 years on the bench is “long enough for any district court judge” and because he wants to enter law practice with his two sons.
Sept. 19, 1996: Former Archbishop Robert Sanchez knew murder and drug dealing were crimes and said he would report them if they came to his attention outside the confessional.
But he said he didn’t know until the late 1980s — more than a decade after allegations of child abuse by priests first came to his attention — that molesting children also is a crime.
