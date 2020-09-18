From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 19, 1920: The Republican Nominee for Governor is H.O. Bursum; M.C. Mechem, Proxy. Swat the BursuMechem Ticket!
Sept. 19, 1945: Maj. Gen. Leslie R. Groves, which developed the atomic bomb, yesterday praised the state administration for its part in the project.
Sept. 19, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson has charged a council of his Cabinet officers with lowering the state’s DWI death rate by 20 percent over the next year and a half, to within the national average.
New Mexico ranks second in the nation in alcohol-related deaths per capita.
Johnson said the state has some of the best DWI laws in the nation but isn’t following through on enforcement and administration.
