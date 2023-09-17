From The Santa Fe New Mexican: 

Sept. 18, 1923: Flood damage in Roswell has been greatly exaggerated in press reports. Governor Hinkle stated today, after a long distance telephone conversation with a number of prominent citizens of the Queen City of the Lower Pecos valley. It will not exceed $500, he said. There has been no loss of life.

Sept. 18, 1948: The route of Gov. Thomas E. Dewey's motorcade, when the GOP presidential nominee arrives here for a major address next Wednesday was announced today by Frank C. Rand Jr., chairman of the arrangements committee.

