Sept. 18, 1923: Flood damage in Roswell has been greatly exaggerated in press reports. Governor Hinkle stated today, after a long distance telephone conversation with a number of prominent citizens of the Queen City of the Lower Pecos valley. It will not exceed $500, he said. There has been no loss of life.
Sept. 18, 1948: The route of Gov. Thomas E. Dewey's motorcade, when the GOP presidential nominee arrives here for a major address next Wednesday was announced today by Frank C. Rand Jr., chairman of the arrangements committee.
Dewey will arrive at Lamy at 3 p.m. to be met by a delegation of local Republican officials, and will be escorted to Santa Fe.
He will come in College avenue, cross Water street, go up Shelby street and then across to the east side of the Plaza; then out Washington avenue to Marcy and west on Marcy to Seth hall where he will speak at 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 18, 1973: Members of a City Council committee recommended Monday night that Mayor Joseph E. Valdes travel to Argentina on city promotional funds to help a "sister city" celebrate its 400th anniversary.
The mayor, along with the mayors of other Santa Fes in the world, has been invited to the city — Santa Fe de la Vera Cruz — for the week of November 15.
Sept. 18, 1998: Beginning this month, makers of unpasteurized apple juice must place labels on their product warning that it may contain harmful bacteria.
While health officials say the move is necessary to protect the public, local cider producers say they are being penalized unfairly for the mistakes of one prominent national firm.