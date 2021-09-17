Sept. 18, 1946: Frank Rivera said today that he had notified Mayor Lujan that he was unwilling to select a committee of property owners in an effort to arrive at an understanding with city, state and federal authorities on the proposed westside highway.
Sept. 18, 1996: A 13-month ban on commercial logging on federal lands in the Southwest will remain in place, a federal judge in Phoenix has ruled.
Additionally, Judge Carl Muecke said Tuesday the Forest Service must do more than it thought it had to do to persuade him to lift the ban.
