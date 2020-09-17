From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 18, 1920: New Mexican Always on Top. This Edition Delivered by Airplane to Albuquerque Today.
Sept. 18, 1945: Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Adreakis of 541 Salazar Street, have been informed by the War Department that their son Lt. George Andreakis died recently in Athens, Greece.
Sept. 18, 1970: WASHINGTON — A pair of bills to give federal land to the Taos Indians probably will go before the Senate Interior Committee Sept. 30, an aide said Thursday.
… The house passed a bill Sept. 9, 1969, to give 48,000 acres of land in the Blue Lake area to Taos Pueblo. The Indians say the lake is essential to the practice of their traditional religion.
[Sen. Clinton] Anderson’s measure calls for return of less than 2,000 acres.
Sept. 18, 1995: ALBUQUERQUE — Most Republican presidential hopefuls and local delegates to the National Federation of Republican Women convention that ended Sunday backed away from discussing divisive issues such as abortion.
Instead, they stressed the party’s inclusiveness as well as its tolerance for individual views.
