Sept. 17, 1923: Mora, Sept. 17 — Mrs. Ignacita Borrego had a narrow escape from death the last of the week when she was attacked by a mad bull of her husband’s ranch near this city. Mrs. Borrego was crossing a field where some cattle were grazing, when suddenly the bull, which was supposed to be gentle, started after her and before she could escape gored her in the abdomen, causing a serious injury. Members of the family arrived just in time to save the woman’s life. Later the bull came near killing a horse and it was necessary for the son of the injured woman to kill the critter with a shot from a rifle to save some of the other stock in the field.
Sept. 17, 1948: Democratic County Chairman Abe Zinn was about to wilt today under what he said was the biggest load any county chairman was ever asked to carry.
First, he said, he’s expected to carry this Republican county for the Democratic state ticket against such home town Republicans as Pat Hurley of Santa Fe for the Senate, Manuel Lujan of Santa Fe for governor, Herman Baca of Santa Fe for Congress and Charlie Barker of Santa Fe for supreme court.
Sept. 17, 1948: The Santa Fe County Grand Jury has indicted eight persons in connection with the Sept. 3 shootout in Agua Fria, The New Mexican learned today.
The eight, all arrested following the gun battle, were scheduled to be arraigned today for assault with intent to commit a violent felony. They were expected to plead innocent.
Sept. 17, 1998: A Santa Fe man says city dogcatchers picked the wrong guy to push around with the “Gestapo-style unconstitutional enforcement” of city leash laws.
Victor L. Schwartz, a former federal prosecutor known in Pennsylvania as “Mad Dog Schwartz” for his courtroom exuberance, has slapped the city with a $2 million lawsuit claiming numerous violations of his civil rights by city animal-control officers and others.