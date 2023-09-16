From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 17, 1923: Mora, Sept. 17 — Mrs. Ignacita Borrego had a narrow escape from death the last of the week when she was attacked by a mad bull of her husband’s ranch near this city. Mrs. Borrego was crossing a field where some cattle were grazing, when suddenly the bull, which was supposed to be gentle, started after her and before she could escape gored her in the abdomen, causing a serious injury. Members of the family arrived just in time to save the woman’s life. Later the bull came near killing a horse and it was necessary for the son of the injured woman to kill the critter with a shot from a rifle to save some of the other stock in the field.

Sept. 17, 1948: Democratic County Chairman Abe Zinn was about to wilt today under what he said was the biggest load any county chairman was ever asked to carry.

