From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 17, 1921: The Bursum Bubble Burst Rapidly in This Issue. Ex-Service men should read today’s paper carefully.
Sept. 17, 1946: The Santa Fe division of the newly-created Public Service Co. of New Mexico plans to spent $1,681,300 on expansion and improvement within the coming 3½ years.
Sept. 17, 1971: Growth in Santa Fe and expansion of the city’s telephone system reached a milestone this week. Mountain States Telephone installers began adding a new series of numbers, beginning with the prefix 988.
... The capacity of the two other exchanges, 982 and 983, was nearly exhausted with 15,000 phones already in service ... so the new prefix was added.
Sept. 17, 1996: City Manager David Coss has promoted a close ally of Mayor Debbie Jaramillo to head the city department that controls hiring, finance and administration.
Celina Rael de Garcia replaces Elizabeth Gutierrez as head of the city’s Administrative Services Department. Gutierrez had held the job since 1994 and was forced to resign.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.