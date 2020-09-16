From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 17, 1920: Don’t Leave Politics to the Politicians. Taxation Makes Politics YOUR OWN BUSINESS.
Sept. 17, 1945: FARMINGTON, Sept. 17 — The death of Deshma Clah Cheschilligie in Farmington jail early Friday has been diagnosed as caused by a severe fracture of the skull.
Justice of the Peace C.R. Bolton said Indian Service and Farmington physicians arrived at that conclusion after postmortem examination of the 45-year-old former chairman of the Navajo Tribal Council.
Otman Chapman, deputy town marshal, said he jailed Cheschilligie early Friday morning after finding him in a dry ditch near a carnival. He reported the Indian resisted being put in a police car and that he knocked him out with a blow of his first on his chin.
Sept. 17, 1970: A report recently made public says that a construction project at Coronado City, a proposed community at La Bajada 20 miles south of Santa Fe, has been abandoned.
Sept. 17, 1995: For most of Northern New Mexico’s apple growers, 1995 is shaping up as a pretty lousy year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.