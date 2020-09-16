From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 17, 1920: Don’t Leave Politics to the Politicians. Taxation Makes Politics YOUR OWN BUSINESS.

Sept. 17, 1945: FARMINGTON, Sept. 17 — The death of Deshma Clah Cheschilligie in Farmington jail early Friday has been diagnosed as caused by a severe fracture of the skull.

Justice of the Peace C.R. Bolton said Indian Service and Farmington physicians arrived at that conclusion after postmortem examination of the 45-year-old former chairman of the Navajo Tribal Council.

Otman Chapman, deputy town marshal, said he jailed Cheschilligie early Friday morning after finding him in a dry ditch near a carnival. He reported the Indian resisted being put in a police car and that he knocked him out with a blow of his first on his chin.

Sept. 17, 1970: A report recently made public says that a construction project at Coronado City, a proposed community at La Bajada 20 miles south of Santa Fe, has been abandoned.

Sept. 17, 1995: For most of Northern New Mexico’s apple growers, 1995 is shaping up as a pretty lousy year.

