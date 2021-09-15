From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 16, 1921: Some School Books Here Cost Over Twice the Price Charged in Texas.
Sept. 16, 1946: The campaign of 1946 is showing signs of becoming one of those freaks that distinguish New Mexico politics.
Sept. 16, 1971: An effort to prevent construction of the Farmington-Tucson powerline through wilderness areas of western New Mexico will be made by the State Planning office.
David King, nephew of the governor and director of intergovernmental services, said Wednesday his agency plans to testify in opposition to Tucson Gas & Electric (TG&E) Company's proposed route which will be considered in a state Public Service Commission (PSC) hearing, next Wednesday and Thursday.
Sept. 16, 1996: The late Riley Parker's hard work as a bookseller, New Mexico Historical Society member and Friends of the Palace of the Governors chair changed Santa Fe history and made the new Palace History Library a reality.
But Parker, who died of a brain tumor Aug. 30 at age 62, also added to the fun in the lives of 300 friends and family members who celebrated his life at a sunny ceremony Sunday in the Palace of the Governor's courtyard.
