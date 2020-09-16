From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 16, 1920: Las Vegas, New Mexico, is one of the four leading cities of the state, a handsome, modern, enlightened, progressive, attractive city in a wonderful environment, capital of a county which is one of the richest in New Mexico.
Las Vegas and San Miguel county were officially represented in the Republican state convention at Albuquerque by Mr. Secundino Romero. Mr. Secundino Romero got up in a state convention in one of the greatest American states in the union and launched a torrent of loud abuse at the first citizen of New Mexico and a man whose splendid Americanism has been applauded all over the United States — because he was born outside the borders of this country.
… The speech of Secundino Romero stands as a dark stain on the Americanism of New Mexico. If Las Vegas and San Miguel county longer tolerate this racial agitator in public life they must be tarred with the same stick.
Sept. 16, 1970: The Santa Fe Board of Education decided Tuesday night to make its policy of instruction available to the public. The policy includes selection of text books and curriculum planning.
The decision to do this came after a statement by Mrs. Ronald Deutsch that, according to the Iowa Tests which measure education levels, the Santa Fe schools have fallen beneath the national and state norms.
Sept. 16, 1995: Starting Oct. 15, drivers stopped by the New Mexico State Police who can’t show proof of liability insurance might have their vehicles towed away.
Gov. Gary Johnson, who had promised a crackdown on uninsured motorists, announced the new policy Friday afternoon. “It’s New Mexico law,” Johnson said of the liability insurance requirement.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.