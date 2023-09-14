Sept. 15, 1923: Harry Walton, who gave his age as 17 years and his residence as Dawson, Illinois, was held for the action of the grand jury on charge of robbing Tom Hanna's store at Lamy on the morning of July 29 this year. Pete Walton, who gave his age at 21 years, and says he is a brother of Harry, was held as witness.
This action was taken following a lengthy hearing before Police Judge Gooch yesterday afternoon.
Sept. 15, 1948: GOP Presidential Candidate Thomas E. Dewey will make his Santa Fe address in Seth hall next Wednesday and not at Magers field as was originally planned, Frank C. Rand Jr., chairman of the arrangements committee, said today.
A broadcast of his address over Station KTRC has been arranged and a public address system will be placed outside of Seth hall to carry his speech.
Sept. 15, 1998: For 66 years, the rugged beauty of the Santa Fe Watershed has been a mystery to most law-abiding citizens.
Although trespassers by the score have breached the watershed boundaries, the only legal-minded folks to see the canyon east of Santa Fe have been a few select security guards, the occasional reporter and public officials since the U.S. Department of Agriculture banned all activities in the watershed in 1932.
All that will soon change.
Next month, city and Forest Service officials and ecologists will guide groups of 15 people each Saturday morning into the 18,000-acre wooded canyon. The free tours will include a two-mile hike in the Pecos Wilderness portion of the canyon, above McClure Reservoir, and will provide information about the watershed and the city water system.