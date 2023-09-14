From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 15, 1923: Harry Walton, who gave his age as 17 years and his residence as Dawson, Illinois, was held for the action of the grand jury on charge of robbing Tom Hanna's store at Lamy on the morning of July 29 this year. Pete Walton, who gave his age at 21 years, and says he is a brother of Harry, was held as witness.

This action was taken following a lengthy hearing before Police Judge Gooch yesterday afternoon.

