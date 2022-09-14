Sept. 15, 1922: Santa Rosa, N.M. Sept. 15 — The Democratic campaign was launched Thursday night at Santa Rosa by United States Senator Andrieus A. Jones, James F. Hinkle and Jose A. Baca.
The court house was packed with an earnest attentive crowd, among whom were leading representatives of both parties.
Sept. 15, 1972: Canyon Road is now officially a one way street.
The City Council approved last night a report by Santa Fe Traffic Engineer Tom Ortiz on the results of a study of the success and merits of the temporary access east on Canyon Road, and voted to make it that way permanently.
The traffic flow was measured by Ortiz over a 29-day period from August 21 to September 10. The study showed that the total volume of traffic on Canyon Road had reduced by approximately 40 per cent and, that east bound traffic on the street had increased by approximately 14 per cent.
Sept. 15, 1997: When you've been at the top of the world as travel destinations go, then third in the nation might be a setback.
Yet Santa Fe, called the globe's leading travel destination by Condé Nast Traveler back in 1992, remains among the places to go: The magazine just released its 10th annual reader survey of desirable vacation spots, and Santa Fe finds itself raised from No. 4 to No. 3 in the whole country. Only longtime favorites San Francisco and New Orleans beat us.