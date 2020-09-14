From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 15, 1920: Big Year for Political News. All Parties Will Find It Covered Fully in the New Mexican.
Sept. 15, 1945: Last year when the bear season opened, Capt. C.E. Tisdale of Bruns General Hospital and his wife set out for Aspen Ranch. Captain Tisdale returned empty-handed, Mrs. Tisdale being the one to bag the Tisdale family bear.
Today, with the season opening, the Tisdales were off again for Aspen Ranch around 4:30 a.m. They were back in the city by 11 a.m. and had the skin of a dark, brown bear, all dressed, in the car.
This Time, however, Captain Tisdale said that he, Captain Tisdale, shot the bear with his, Captain Tisdale’s gun. That’s Captain Tisdale’s story.
Sept. 15, 1970: The Santa Fe Opera (SFO) has a green light to go ahead for the 1971 season. But another kind of green, a gap of some $35,000, still looms ahead for SFO as it moves toward its 15th season next year.
Following a meeting of the Opera Association Board of Directors last Wednesday, the opera announced the decision today and also revealed that the season just completed was a record-setter.
Sept. 15, 1995: The state Environment Department wants a judge to cite Gov. Gary Johnson’s construction company for contempt, saying the company has failed to comply with court orders in a worker safety violations case.
