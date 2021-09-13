From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 14, 1921: Read inside how Bursum settled the Colorado river controversy — by a Republican. It’s Great Stuff!
Sept. 14, 1946: The extent to which public facilities and services are made available in an urban area is a prominent influence on the location of the population in that area. The most important among these services is adequate water supply, while sanitary sewers, storm sewers, paving and sidewalks, schools, fire and police protection are also essential.
Sept. 14, 1971: Diligent research into the city’s water franchise paid off for 10 West Alameda residents who seek an extension of the water lines to their property.
An Oct. 23, 1948, city ordinance says the Public Service Company of New Mexico is required to install and maintain in good order and condition … pipes of sufficient size to furnish to all water consumers of the city an adequate supply of good, pure, wholesome water at all times.
Sept. 14, 1996: It’s one of the most crowded short strips of freeway in the state, the 13.7-mile stretch of U.S. 84/287 between Santa Fe and Pojoaque. Worse, it’s unsafe.
High numbers of speeding vehicles, numerous access lanes and the lack of traffic lights on the road make driving on it a risky proposition, state highway department officials say.
