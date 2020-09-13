From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 14, 1920: The recovery of the province of New Mexico for the crown of Spain and the faith of the Franciscan fathers following the pueblo rebellion, signalized by the entry into the Villa of Santa Fe of General De Vargas at the head of his conquistadores, was depicted before the Palace of Governors this morning.
The spectacle was magnificent and one that stirred even the most blase spectators among the more than 1,000 persons who occupied the seats facing the palace.
Sept. 14, 1945: Floyd Kennedy, chairman of the State Highway Commission, said today that New Mexico’s federal aid postwar highway building program was expected to start about the first of 1946.
Sept. 14, 1970: Gov. David F. Cargo may or may not be at the Sunport in Albuquerque tomorrow to welcome Vice President Spiro Agnew but he definitely will not attend the rally for Agnew tomorrow night, the governor emphasized today.
Sept. 14, 1995: As part of the most sweeping workforce reduction at Los Alamos National Laboratory in recent memory, 256 University of California employees were given layoff notices Wednesday, lab director Sig Hecker announced.
