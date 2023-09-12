From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 13, 1923: Miss Amelia White, of New York City, who has long been interested in Indians, and who is a lover of New Mexico, has decided to build a home here. Miss White has purchased the Garcia property on Garcia Street which the Flying Heart Development Corporation has just bought, and she will build a $6,000 house near the adobe structure now on the lot.

Sept. 13, 1948: ALBUQUERQUE, Sept. 13 (AP) — A recommendation that a single board of regents for all New Mexico institutions of higher learning be set up may be made by the group of Peabody institute experts who made a survey of state eduation, the Albuquerque Tribune said today.

