Sept. 13, 1923: Miss Amelia White, of New York City, who has long been interested in Indians, and who is a lover of New Mexico, has decided to build a home here. Miss White has purchased the Garcia property on Garcia Street which the Flying Heart Development Corporation has just bought, and she will build a $6,000 house near the adobe structure now on the lot.
Sept. 13, 1948: ALBUQUERQUE, Sept. 13 (AP) — A recommendation that a single board of regents for all New Mexico institutions of higher learning be set up may be made by the group of Peabody institute experts who made a survey of state eduation, the Albuquerque Tribune said today.
Each state institution now has separate boards of regents.
Sept. 13, 1973: The six resigning directors of the New Mexico Opera Association today said "basic disagreement" with recent board action on "general policy and fiscal control" was the fundamental reason for their resignations.
Katharine H. Rust of Albuquerque has joined the five resigning board members reported by The New Mexican earlier this week: Mrs. Winfield T. Scott, Sidney Singer, Sherman Smith, Arthur Spiegel and Robert Taichert.
Sept. 13, 1998: In its early days, New Mexico's Green Party couldn't always get two people together for its meeting at a Santa Fe church.
"I remember a couple of times when I was the only one who showed up," said Michael Collins, a longtime state government employee who helped get the party started 10 years ago.
Now the Greens are a phenomenon that has rocked New Mexico's political establishment with strong showings in three major elections.