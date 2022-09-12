Sept. 13, 1922: She-Devils of Texas Beat Up Woman; Body Solid Bruise
Sept. 13, 1947: Carl S. Zuch, merry-go-rounder operator at the fair grounds, was fined $25 yesterday afternoon by Justice of the Peace Joe Ortiz when he pleaded guilty to assault and battery.
Zuch kicked and beat Joe Sandoval, 8, 213 Irvine street, with his flats, city police said they were informed by witnesses. They found the boy unconscious.
Zuch also paid the boy’s hospital and doctor’s bills. Police said he suffered chiefly from shock.
Sept. 13, 1972: TAOS, N.M. Frank Shorter is becoming a hero to the Spanish-speaking neighbors of his mother and father.
But it didn’t begin that way.
Dr. and Mrs. Sam Shorter gave up a comfortable life in Middletown, N.Y., five years ago for a Presbyterian medical mission. …
Frank came back from college the first summer to help his mother and father and their other children restore the old farmhouse they bought at nearby Ranchos de Taos.
… The harassment started with local kids throwing beer bottles from cars as Frank ran, his mother recalled.
Sept. 13, 1997: CALCUTTA, India — India and the world bade farewell to Mother Teresa today, honoring with the pomp of a state funeral the nun who dedicated her life to caring for the weak and impoverished.