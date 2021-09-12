From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 13, 1921: On September 20, we women of New Mexico will have the opportunity and duty of proving the sincerity of our demand for cleaner politics in the state. And no evasion is possible.
Sept. 13, 1946: City Engineer Dave W. Thornburg said today between 130 and 140 buildings were in the path of the proposed westside through highway.
He had not completed his check of the property necessary to be condemned but he said he would have it ready for the city council's meeting tonight to hear from the property owners.
Sept. 13, 1971: Youth Voting Day will be observed tomorrow in public and private high schools and colleges throughout New Mexico.
The day was created by the 1971 State Legislature and proclaimed by Gov. Bruce King as a day for recognizing the newly-enfranchised 18- to 20-year-old voters in the state.
Sept. 13, 1996: New Mexico's black bear population is being overhunted to the point that its long-term survival may be in jeopardy, according to a New Mexico Game and Fish Department study.
The $400,000 Game and Fish study, which is in its fifth year, has found that the level of hunting of the state's 3,000 bears has increased significantly in recent years.
