From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 13, 1920: Santa Fe Fiesta Starts in Blaze of Color and Pageantry Today
Sept. 13, 1945: The long silence since the fall of the Philippines is ending for relatives of Jap-held members of the 200th Coast Artillery Regiment.
The first word of any of the more than 50 men from Taos who were reported taken prisoner of war came yesterday to Mrs. J.M. Vickrey. She was advised that her son, Sgt. John Vickrey, had been liberated Sept. 6 and will be returned to this country soon.
Sept. 13, 1970: The Plaza will be closed to all motorized traffic during all daylight hours Monday and Tuesday to accommodate filming of “Red Sky at Morning,” Hall Wallis’ Universal production currently on location here in Santa Fe.
Sept. 13, 1995: With tensions running high at Los Alamos National Laboratory this week as more than 1,000 workers are expected to receive lay-off notices, an incident at a “town meeting” hosted by Rep. Bill Richardson stirred emotions even further.
