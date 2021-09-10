From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 12, 1921: Surrounded by his fellow townsmen who had also fought in France in the Great War, and followed by the city, county and state officials of the highest rank as well as by hundreds of Santa Feans, the body of Jose Concepcion Montoya, the only Santa Fe boy to lose his life in France during the European conflict, was laid to rest yesterday in his final resting place — the National cemetery.
Of all the men who went to the battlefront in some country in the most terrible and famous of wars, the city of Santa Fe, capital of the big state of New Mexico, lost in battle only two of her sons. Both bore the name of Montoya.
Sept. 12, 1946: If New Mexico Democrats keep up at their present pace, the Republicans can sit back and take things easy in the forthcoming campaign. For the Democratic candidates and their supporters have been listing most of the reasons why nobody should vote for them.
Sept. 12, 1971: There were scattered reports of a return of slightly turbid water to the city over the weekend, but the Public Service Company said no muddy water had been released.
Sept. 12, 1996: Santa Fe county officials backed away Wednesday from claiming they have the authority to delay the city’s planned recreational complex in order to conduct a development zoning review.
But county officials said Wednesday they do have the right to enforce county environmental regulations on the Municipal Recreation Complex southwest of the city limits and might delay it for a less-stringent environmental review.
