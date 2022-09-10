The past 100 years The past 100 years, Sept. 11, 2022 Sep 10, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From The Santa Fe New Mexican:Sept. 11, 1922: Hundred Dollars Reward if You Locate the Santa Fe Fire Bug. Who’ll Get the Money?Sept. 11, 1947: A 16-member advisory council to aid the five-man state educational survey board recently appointed has been announced by Governor Mabry.… The groups were authorized by the last New Mexico legislature to conduct a survey of the state’s educational needs and facilities and report to the 1949 session of the legislature.Sept. 11, 1972: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico State Racing Commission Sunday suspended jockey Randy Wayne Phillips indefinitely and ruled him off all New Mexico race tracks as a jockey or patron.Sept. 11, 1997: The New Mexico Supreme Court threw out Gov. Gary Johnson’s stringent new welfare program Wednesday, prompting the administration to threaten drastic cuts in welfare benefits.The case is yet another in a series of court defeats for this governor, who has lost similar constitutional battles over the state budget, gambling and abortion.Human Services Secretary Duke Rodriguez called the ruling “a clear victory for liberals” and predicted the state could lose more than $100 million in federal funding as a result. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Articles'She just put a smile on your face whenever you saw her': Colleagues remember Michaelann PereaSecond inmate dies at Santa Fe County jailCowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin barred from public office for lifeSanto Domingo woman charged in fatal I-25 crash near La BajadaEl Paisano Supermarket returns to Airport Road with expansive new storeJewish community hoping to buy first synagogue in New Mexico back from archdioceseCatch Santa Fe Poke coming to Marcy StreetWebber quietly offers to turn over statue of Spanish conquistadorFour to explore: Some of Northern New Mexico's best wilderness areasBear found in Santa Fe neighborhood makes safe return to wild Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe Heavy lift for city planners: A new general plan Will Webber For Lobos, time to put up or shut up Ringside Seat Whether red or blue, their ads are blackhearted Rescue report Resilient Latte finds her home