From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 11, 1946: A kindergarten class, to last from 9 to 12 each week day, is being organized by Miss Pauline Gomez, 329 E. Buena Vista street. The school will begin Oct. 1.
Miss Gomez, who holds a degree from the University of New Mexico and who has had advanced teacher training work at a Harvard branch school, said today she would like a personal interview with every mother who enrolls her child.
Sept. 11, 1996: Just a few days before the bulldozers were scheduled to start carving the new city golf course on 1,200 acres southwest of Santa Fe, county officials said Tuesday they plan to delay the project because the city never sough their approval.
It would take at least four months for the city's planned Municipal Recreation Complex to get through the Santa Fe County review process, county land use administrator Vincent "Corky" Ojinaga said Tuesday.
