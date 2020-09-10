From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 11, 1920: Those desiring costumes for the costume ball to be held at the De Vargas hotel can procure the same at a maximum rate of $4 by interviewing Col. R.E. Twitchell. This is to be one of the attractive features of the fiesta and the attendance should be very large. See to this at once and be sure of being in line.
Sept. 11, 1945: State Penitentiary Warden Howell Gage said today he hoped to reinstate a convict work detail for Santa Fe streets "within a very few days."
The Attorney General ruled yesterday that such employment of convict labor was not illegal. The gang was pulled off the streets Aug. 31 pending the Attorney General's investigation of the legality of the practice.
Sept. 11, 1970: A task force of six New Mexico Indian chiefs and two Indian princesses is tentatively scheduled to invade Japan late this fall under the code name Operation New Mexico Tourism.
The invaders will be armed only with motion pictures, posters and brochures that extol the beauty of The Land of Enchantment and their mission is to infiltrate the army of profit-minded travel agents who exert a strong influence on thousands of Japanese who travel abroad.
Sept. 11, 1995: When President Clinton signed a bill in July that suspended environmental laws for two years to make way for "salvage logging," local environmentalists predicted disaster for Southwestern forests.
Turns out they may have been crying wolf.
Information released last week by the U.S. Forest Service indicates that the scope of the salvage logging slated for the 11 national forests in New Mexico and Arizona, at least, will be comparable to the levels of the past few years — and will be smaller than typical levels in the late 1970s and 1980s.
