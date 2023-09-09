Sept. 10, 1923: Youthful thieves are again at work in the city in the opinion of Sheriff Delgado and Chief of Police James Baca.
An impression of a child’s foot and a child’s hand on a broken pane of glass in back of the Ballard Meat Market and Grocery led the police officials to believe that one or more youngsters again were at work Saturday night or early yesterday morning. Efforts were made to break into several places.
Sept. 10, 1948: U.S. District Attorney Everett Grantham differed sharply yesterday with an opinion released yesterday by Marcelino Gutierrez, Santa Fe district attorney, advising county clerks of the district to refuse to accept registration of Indians living on reservations.
Grantham said a decision handed down by a three-judge federal court Aug. 11 was intended to extend the voting franchise to all Indians.
“I was in the courtroom,” said Grantham who participated in the case, “when the three-judge opinion was announced. I have read it since and I have found no distinction between pueblo and reservation Indians.”
Sept. 10, 1973: Gov. Bruce King today asked service station operators to remain open until his office can petition the national Cost of Living council for a change in the price ceilings for gasoline. There was no indication, however, that operators will comply with the governor’s request.
Sept. 10, 1998: Santa Fe might soon have a four-year branch campus of the University of New Mexico.
Several agencies have offered to donate land and a local “financial angel” has offered to pay for the building, said Tarby Bryant, chair of the advisory board for UNM-North, which oversees the current UNM facility at Santa Fe Community College.