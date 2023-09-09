From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 10, 1923: Youthful thieves are again at work in the city in the opinion of Sheriff Delgado and Chief of Police James Baca.

An impression of a child’s foot and a child’s hand on a broken pane of glass in back of the Ballard Meat Market and Grocery led the police officials to believe that one or more youngsters again were at work Saturday night or early yesterday morning. Efforts were made to break into several places.

