From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 10, 1921: That was a great Fiesta. Now let’s make next year’s Fiesta twice as big.
Sept. 10, 1946: The number of polio cases reported in New Mexico so far this year lacked only five today of reaching the all-time high of 108 during an 18-year period.
Figures released by the state department of public health showed that 15 cases diagnosed as infantile paralysis were reported for the week ending Sept. 7. That brings to 103 the cases reported so far this year. Peak year was in 1939, when 108 cases were reported.
The 103 cases reported so far this year compare with only 12 cases reported for a corresponding period last year.
Sept. 10, 1971: Around the State Supreme Court Building, flowers and lawns thrive. Next door at the Capitol and State Library, the lawns are brown and shrubs dying or dead.
At the heart of this dramatic contrast, graphically apparent throughout Santa Fe, is an inequitable loophole through which owners of private wells irrigate far above the one-hour-per-week limit imposed on users of city water.
Wayne Badsgard, president of the Santa Fe Public Service Company (PSC), says there is no limit on private wells. “We have no control over them but it’s certainly bad for their public image.”
Sept. 10, 1996: After spending two years on the city of Santa Fe’s land-use plan and being paid $400,000, a California consultant has resigned from the job without finishing the work.
Rajeev Bhatia, principal with the San Francisco-based planning firm Blayney Dyett, said Monday the city hasn’t answered repeated telephone calls and memos requesting payment of roughly $24,000 since his firm submitted a draft of the plan in June.
