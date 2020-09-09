From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 10, 1920: Felix Baca, of Albuquerque, is the new judge of the seventh judicial district.
His appointment was announced today by Governor Larrazolo, and he will fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Merritt C. Mechem to accept the republican gubernatorial candidacy. Mechem’s resignation was accepted yesterday afternoon by the governor and the way thus made clear for the former district judge’s acceptance of the candidacy.
Sept. 10, 1945: Mayor Manuel Lujan has written Governor Dempsey asking that he activate the Capital Improvement Commission for the provision of prison labor for city road work, it was learned today.
Sept. 10, 1970: The Census Bureau has made public its preliminary national census figures, giving New Mexico a 1970 population of 998,257, an increase of only 47,234 from the 1960 census and leaving the state 1,743 short of the one million population mark.
Santa Fe’s preliminary census county has been given as slightly more than 40,000, but the Denver regional office has indicated that an arithmetical mistake might lower this figure to slightly less than 40,000.
Sept. 10, 1995: Mary Jean Cook believes she has solved one of Santa Fe’s better-known mysteries.
The amateur historian has identified the carpenter she believes built the “miraculous” spiral staircase at historic Loretto Chapel — a Frenchman named Francois-Jean Rochas.
