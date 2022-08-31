From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Sept. 1, 1922: Albuquerque, N.M., Sept. 1 — Authorities today are expected to make further arrests in connection with the detention last night of W.P. Seyfred, president of the New Mexico Federation of Labor and Andrew Bruno, a taxi driver.

Sept. 1, 1972: Viva la Fiesta! The burning of Zozobra — Old Man Gloom — will climax the first day of the 260th Fiesta de Santa Fe, which opened officially this morning with the De Vargas Mass and a proclamation by Mayor Joseph Valdes.

Popular in the Community