Sept. 1, 1922: Albuquerque, N.M., Sept. 1 — Authorities today are expected to make further arrests in connection with the detention last night of W.P. Seyfred, president of the New Mexico Federation of Labor and Andrew Bruno, a taxi driver.
Sept. 1, 1972: Viva la Fiesta! The burning of Zozobra — Old Man Gloom — will climax the first day of the 260th Fiesta de Santa Fe, which opened officially this morning with the De Vargas Mass and a proclamation by Mayor Joseph Valdes.
Today the Fiesta Arts and Crafts Market downtown and the carnival south of the city at the old airport grounds are among the highlights of the Fiesta program.
… Tonight at 6:30 Capital General De Vargas will be knighted and the Fiesta Queen crowned by Archbishop James Peter Davis at the Cathedral of St. Francis. The enthronement of the Fiesta Queen and court will be followed by the Queen’s show at Fort Marcy Ball Park.
The burning of Zozobra tonight at 9 will top off the Fiesta activities in the ball park.
Sept. 1, 1997: LONDON — Prince Charles brought Princess Diana home for the last time Sunday, escorting the body of his “English rose” back to the land where their storybook romance ended in sorrow and scandal, a nation now in shock over a final, stunning tragedy.
The grim-faced prince and the flag-draped coffin bearing his ex-wife’s remains were flown in from France to an air base outside London, landing under leaden skies about 7 p.m. (noon MDT), just 16 hours after Diana died from injuries suffered when her automobile, chased by paparazzi photographers, crashed in a Paris traffic tunnel.