Oct. 9, 1922: The Big Kiwanis Concert Comes Off at the Museum Tuesday Night. Get Your Tickets Today at the Tyler or Gardesky Drug Store.
Oct. 9, 1947: GALLUP, Oct. 9. (AP) — Three spokesmen for Indian groups lashed out today in interviews at what they termed "the resistance of New Mexico officials to giving social welfare benefits to Indians."
• • •
Albuquerque, Oct. 9. (AP) — Albuquerque High school today cancelled its scheduled football game with Roswell High school. The game was scheduled to have been played in Roswell a week from tomorrow night.
Cancellation of the game followed after the high school had been advised not to take Negro members of the Bulldogs squad to Roswell, John Milne, superintendent of schools here, said.
In Roswell, however, Principal Paul H. Deaton said, "The Roswell school is not cancelling the game with Albuquerque and will play any team they place on the field."
Oct. 9, 1972: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic senatorial candidate Jack Daniels said Sunday he was offering a $500 reward for recovery of some personal jewelry items stolen from his Albuquerque apartment.
He said the missing items included his son's state basketball championship wristwatch, a charm bracelet of memories collected by the Daniels family, and a white-gold ring that had been Mrs. Daniels' original wedding ring.
Oct. 9, 1997: Duke Rodriguez is gone, but welfare reform will continue anyway.
In the wake of criticism of both reform and Rodriguez's past business dealings, Gov. Gary Johnson said Wednesday that he has accepted Rodriguez's resignation in the hope that the administration's reform plans can move forward.
• • •
Carlos Madrid was on the market for toys.
So he drove up from Albuquerque on Wednesday morning to be one of the first shoppers at Santa Fe's new Target department store.
"It's a new store, so there might be some new toys coming out," Madrid said. "I'm looking for Hot Wheels and Star Wars."
Madrid was one of about 20 early risers who showed up for the new Target's 8 a.m. opening Wednesday.