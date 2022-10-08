From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 9, 1922: The Big Kiwanis Concert Comes Off at the Museum Tuesday Night. Get Your Tickets Today at the Tyler or Gardesky Drug Store.

Oct. 9, 1947: GALLUP, Oct. 9. (AP) — Three spokesmen for Indian groups lashed out today in interviews at what they termed "the resistance of New Mexico officials to giving social welfare benefits to Indians."

